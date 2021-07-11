0Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $18.78 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $191,173.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

