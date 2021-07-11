0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 17.8% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and $487,668.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00896516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005435 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

