0xcert Achieves Market Capitalization of $826,731.75 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $826,731.75 and approximately $4,088.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00877334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005348 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

