$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.80. 629,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.02. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

