$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tennant (NYSE:TNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tennant’s earnings. Tennant reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tennant will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tennant.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 81,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

