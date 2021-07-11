-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

