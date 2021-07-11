$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

UAA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 4,067,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

