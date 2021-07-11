$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.46. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 779,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.