$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

