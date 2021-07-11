$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 1,323.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a 12 month low of $94.36 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

