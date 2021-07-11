$11.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $11.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00. Cable One reported earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,933.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,812.40. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

