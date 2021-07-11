1,100,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $248,000.

DHB Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

