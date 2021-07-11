11,488 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

