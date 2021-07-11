12,372 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

