1,300 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.14 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.
In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
