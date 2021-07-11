$144.65 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.90 million and the highest is $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $97.27. 344,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,604. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

