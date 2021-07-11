14,885 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $49.85 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

