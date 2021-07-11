15,309 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.06 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

