$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $156.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 210,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

