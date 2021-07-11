$156.11 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post sales of $156.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Employers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

