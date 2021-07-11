186,133 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 365,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,745. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

