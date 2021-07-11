1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $136,788.68 and approximately $135,679.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.