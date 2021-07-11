$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.05. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $85.72 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.