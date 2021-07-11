$2.19 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.87. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,360%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $16.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

