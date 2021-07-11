$2.57 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.06 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 140,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,548. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $694.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

