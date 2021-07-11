2,023 Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $34.57 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29.

