$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $225.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $235.47 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $195.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

HAE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,323. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,581,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

