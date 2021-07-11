24,357 Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.