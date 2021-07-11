25,047 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $126.05 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

