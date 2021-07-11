$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,081.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,638. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69, a PEG ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

