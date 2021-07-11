$29.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $29.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $25.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $32.52. AutoZone posted earnings of $30.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $27.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,564.53. 177,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,458.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,566.16.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

