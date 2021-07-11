$3.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.