3,465 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.21 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.