379,599 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 379,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

