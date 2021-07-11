38,995 Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,995 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $2,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $8,969,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.65 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

