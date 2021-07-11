$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.72 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.36. 4,651,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

