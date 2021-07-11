$418.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce sales of $418.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.92 million to $421.95 million. Plantronics posted sales of $355.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Plantronics stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 417,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,906. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

