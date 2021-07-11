42,431 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 7,707,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

