480 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE BA opened at $239.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

