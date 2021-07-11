$5.26 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $5.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $69.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 7,955,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,505,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.