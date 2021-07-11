50,000 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

