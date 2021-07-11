5,563 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 467.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

