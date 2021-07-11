57,300 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,245. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

