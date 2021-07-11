5,761 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

