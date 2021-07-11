$59.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $59.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 billion and the lowest is $58.04 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,295. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

