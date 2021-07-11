639 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $350.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

