74,234 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.09 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06.

