$8.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 billion and the highest is $8.68 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,039. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

