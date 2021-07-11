811,683 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 811,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. iMedia Brands makes up 1.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 4.95% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $103,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $150,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 78,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

