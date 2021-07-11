$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $82.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $82.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,928. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -46.02.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

